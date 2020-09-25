IMSS says that Alzheimer’s patients must be protected against Covid-19

During the health emergency, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), through the Yucatan Representation Office, urges people to follow preventive measures to avoid COVID-19 infections and strengthen the health of patients with Alzheimer’s.

Since it is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate and die, and as the disease progresses the patient develops a serious memory impairment until losing the ability to perform daily tasks, it is necessary for those who around them and support them in the monitoring of hygiene actions so they don’t get infected.

Dr. Alonso Sansores Río, head of the IMSS Headquarters for Medical Benefits in the state, reiterated that it is currently important that caregivers wash their hands before having contact with patients, use face masks at all times, and keep objects of use common disinfected. Personal hygiene routines and activities must be carried out at the patient’s home on a daily basis.

Other recommendations for the care of these patients are: carry out activities with simple instructions, lock up dangerous substances and maintain clear spaces to avoid falls or injuries.

It is important to reiterate that the treatment issued by the specialist should be followed and not modified, and never self-medicate.

When this disease is detected or diagnosed, family members and caregivers should seek information about patient care, especially in aspects such as food, hygiene, integration to physical, social, cultural and entertainment activities, among others.

IMSS launched the www.imss.gob.mx/salud-en-linea, where information on the matter can be consulted (in Spanish).

Although to date there is no way to prevent this disease, there are recommendations to try to delay its development, such as reading and studying; exercise regularly and maintain an appropriate weight; avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption; eat an adequate diet with omega 3 intake (mainly contained in foods such as salmon and tuna).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and is a condition that most frequently affects people over 60 years of age and with hereditary risk factors; however, cases of Alzheimer’s have been detected and documented on patients under 40 years of age.

