He was expecting an iPhone SE and got a soft drink instead

Can you imagine pooling your savings to buy an iPhone SE online and when your order arrives, open the package and find a soft drink instead?

Well, this is what happened to a Twitter user, under the name of Salvador Gómez, who reported the incident of which he was a victim through social networks.

In his tweet, Gómez arrogated to Sears México, the store where he made the purchase, asking for an immediate clarification regarding what happened. Also, he mentioned the Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) to ask for their help with the case.

Accompanied by the text, the tweet also included a couple of images that showed the Sears package completely sealed and, on the other hand, inside the box a Boing de Guayaba.

Amigos, mucho cuidado con las compras por internet. Nos acaba de pasar esto. Compramos un iPhone SE en @searsmexico hoy llegó el paquete y esto es lo que venía adentro (no es broma!) la única respuesta que dan es que mandes un mail para que hagan la investigación.@Profeco ayuda pic.twitter.com/gWPQ1Nu25N — Salvador Gómez (@chapatoi) September 7, 2020

In subsequent tweets, the user demanded clarification from the department store, who asked him to send his data by direct message, to which Salvador Gómez assured that he had already done so, but did not obtain any response or solution.

Before the event, various users joined the complaints directed at Sears and some other department stores commenting on similar cases.

