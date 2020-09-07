  • Feature,
    • Guilty or not… he’s back on social media

    September 7, 2020
    Pío López Obrador, the President’s brother, was involved in an alleged corruption scandal - Photo: /

    Pío López Obrador returns to Twitter

    Sources said Pío López Obrador, the President’s brother, is back on social media.

    After a series of videos that showed him receiving money went viral in August, López Obrador’s brother stopped using his social media accounts.

    However, Pío López retweeted the message the President sent from Palenque, Chiapas this weekend.

    Is this Pío’s return before he testifies at the Attorney General’s Office?

    AMLO stated that if his brother needs to testify, he will, and the president also declared that he was willing to testify himself if necessary. 

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

