Guilty or not… he’s back on social media

Pío López Obrador returns to Twitter

Sources said Pío López Obrador, the President’s brother, is back on social media.

After a series of videos that showed him receiving money went viral in August, López Obrador’s brother stopped using his social media accounts.

However, Pío López retweeted the message the President sent from Palenque, Chiapas this weekend.

Is this Pío’s return before he testifies at the Attorney General’s Office?

AMLO stated that if his brother needs to testify, he will, and the president also declared that he was willing to testify himself if necessary.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments