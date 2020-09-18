Gabriel Quadri invokes “TUMOR” All united against Morena

Former presidential candidate Gabriel Quadri all of the sudden came up with the new movement called TUMOR “Todos Unidos contra Morena” (All united against Morena).

“There has to be an alliance of Mexico’s most important political parties PAN, PRI, and PRD to fight Morena, and defeat the party of autocracy, repression, corruption, ineptitude, and populism”, Quadri said.

Likewise, the politician asked on social networks if anyone regretted having voted for AMLO, to which there were different responses in favor and against.







Comments

comments