FONATUR ensures the preservation of Merida’s Cuxtal Ecological Reserve

With an investment of 278 million pesos, prevention, mitigation, and compensation measures will be implemented in Merida’s Cuxtal
Ecological Reserve, which is currently being used as a garbage dump.
Mexico City, September 28, 2020.- The National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur), made its sixth weekly report on the progress of the Maya Train.
On this occasion, the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, and the Mérida City Council, through the Municipal President Renán Barrera Concha; this with the aim of ensuring the preservation of Merida’s Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, which presents serious environmental risks.
The Cuxtal Ecological Conservation Zone has sites contaminated by open-air garbage dumps, deforestation, and abandoned sascaberas, which, together with a disorderly growth of the urban area, puts the reserve in real danger of disappearance.
This agreement represents an investment of more than 278 million pesos, which will be used to implement prevention, mitigation, and compensation measures.
Of the total area of the reserve, the Maya Train project will directly occupy 30 hectares: that is, 0.28% of the total surface. In addition, the perimeter of the reserve will be increased by almost 10%.
“The Maya Train project is more than railway infrastructure, it is an integral project of sustainable development for the region”, Rogelio Jiménez Pons concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
