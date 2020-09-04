Five major foreign companies to invest in Mexico

Laredo, Texas – Five companies recently announced big plans in Mexico, including two new factories and several major expansion projects.

The projects will generate more than $100 million in foreign investment in Mexico and could create up to 4,300 jobs at export factories across the country.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPA) on August 21 announced it will invest $9 million to expand its production plant in Tijuana.

The Torrance, California-based company said the expansion will create 300 jobs. MPA manufactures replacement alternators and starters for imported and domestic cars and light trucks in the United States and Canada.

Earlier that same week, the Stant Corp., an Indiana-based automotive technology company, announced it is opening a new factory in Guanajuato. The $15 million plant will create around 500 jobs.

Stant Corp., which manufactures gaskets, seals and other auto parts, is a supplier of Ford, General Motors, Volvo and Chrysler.

Prime Wheel Corp. announced on Aug. 13 it will be investing $70 million in its auto-wheel production facilities in Tijuana, creating an additional 1,500-2,000 jobs.

Gardena, California-based Prime Wheel Corp. is a manufacturer of aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer automotive wheels.

In northern Mexico, Becton Dickinson (BD), a global medical technology company, announced the start of operations of its new manufacturing plant in Hermosillo on Aug. 18.

The New Jersey-based company will produce medical devices for Mexico, the U.S. and Latin America at the plant. The company invested around $9 million in the facility, which will eventually generate up to 1,400 jobs.

The Emma Sleep Co., a German mattress and sleep accessory manufacturer, recently announced it is investing around $2 million to open a new export factory near the city of Guadalajara.

The new factory will generate 100 jobs in production, logistics, and transportation. The company said the new factory will cut down on delivery times across markets in the U.S. and Canada.

