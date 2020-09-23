First edition of Digital Tianguis Turístico kicks off today

The first Tianguis Digital Tourism Mexico 2020 , which started today, represents the beginning of a work to overcome the red numbers caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the tourism industry, one of the main engines of development and generator of jobs in the country .

In his message during the virtual inauguration of this unprecedented event, the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués , stressed that the digital market will give a strong boost to all destinations in the country.

The objective is to achieve good commercialization involving international and national tourism, which will undoubtedly be the cornerstone of the reactivation that has already begun, he added.

The Tourism Secretary trusts in early reactivation

Torruco Marqués pointed out that there are good expectations for tourists to return to Mexico soon because international and national health protocols are met.

“Mexico has enormous tourist wealth and the United States government changed the reclassification of its travel alert to its citizens from level 4 to 3. (In addition) Mexico has an epidemiological orange traffic light and continues to improve.” Miguel Torruco

“Tourism could improve this year, there are good expectations for that of the United States and Canada,” he said.

The official said that the economic importance of the tourism industry is reflected in the 142 billion USD dollars generated back in 2019.

President’s Message

The inauguration of the digital tianguis also had the participation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador , who recognized that tourism is a fundamental economic activity because it produces and distributes the wealth it generates.

“Mexico has natural beauties, historical and cultural heritage that allow benefits to many productive sectors, such as transportation,” he added.

“Mexico is like heaven on earth , welcome,” he stressed in a message from his office in the National Palace.

Yucatán, ready to participate

For his part, the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, said that the state is ready to participate in the digital edition of the tianguis.

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, participating in the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico Digital (Courtesy photo)

He assured that Yucatán will have very active participation and will present new tourism products “and together with the service providers, the recovery of the sector begins.”

He recalled that in 2019 Yucatán was ranked as the best tourist destination in the country and had 3.2 million visitors, which generated many investments in infrastructure.

“Today Yucatan has a supply of 14,000 hotel rooms,” he said.

He also recalled that the Tianguis Turistico face-to-face Mexico 2021 will take place in Mérida in the second half of March next year.

A great opportunity”

Another Yucatecan who participated in the inauguration was the president of the Concanaco, José Manuel López Campos .

“This digital tianguis is a great opportunity to promote tourism and recover the flow of visitors,” he said.

“We know that tourism is one of the engines of the economy , of job creation and now of the reactivation of the country’s economy,” he added.

Growth and development

Braulio Arzuaga Lozada , president of the National Tourism Business Council (CNET), pointed out that the tourism industry is an ally of Mexico’s growth and also of social development and heritage conservation.

1,964 buyers, 1,185 companies, 45 countries, 217 exhibitors, including the 32 Mexican states, and 20,838 business appointments participated in the first digital tianguis .

The tianguis ends tomorrow Thursday, September 24th.

