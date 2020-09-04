Ex-president Salinas could testify for the alleged crime of corruption

For the first time in Mexico’s modern history, a former president could be called to testify without the need for a citizen consultation.

This would be ex-president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, for the crime of corruption in which Peña Nieto’s former lawyer, Juan Collado, is involved along with the administration of former governor of Chihuahua César Duarte.

The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office heads a complaint for the diversion of 13.7 million pesos (approximately 650,000 USD), transaction in which Salinas de Gortari would have allegedly been the final recipient of that amount of money that according to the prosecution was directed for a contract of professional services in legal matters, but that he would have received in exchange to promote Duarte’s candidacy.

