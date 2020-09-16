European airlines resuming flights to Cancun in October

After the announcement that the Swiss company Edelweiss will begin operating between Zurich and Cancun on October 3, it has been followed by other European companies such as Lufthansa, Air France, or Turkish, which already have flights scheduled between their respective capitals and the largest airport in the Mexican Caribbean.
It is therefore an important boost to the international tourism sector of Cancun that has been paralyzed for months due to the pandemic and that features Europe among its main markets after the US and Canada.
Lufthansa will reactivate its Frankfurt-Cancun flights as of October 1, operating Thursdays and Saturdays. Air France plans to reactivate Paris-Cancun flights in October with three weekly frequencies, in November with five per week, and in December with one daily. While Turkish Airlines will resume two weekly flights from Istanbul to Cancun also in October, with a date to be defined, this information was issued by the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur).
For their part, companies such as British Airways have not yet defined an exact date. In fact, Sedetur has clarified that there may be changes without prior notice as the governments of countries such as France or Great Britain are making last-minute decisions regarding the resumption of flights.
With regard to flights from Madrid, Sedetur expects the resumption to begin in December with the airlines Wamos, Evelop, and Air Europa.
Source: REPORTUR.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
