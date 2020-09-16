Early arrival of cold fronts to Yucatan this year

The “Cold Front” season begins in the middle of October in the Yucatan Peninsula.

“The anticipated arrival of the cold fronts of the 2020-2021 season could cause that if these collide with a tropical cyclone, it could become erratic, slow, or to stall during its trajectory”, said the meteorologist from the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the forecast for this year’s season includes between 50 and 60 cold fronts, and several are expected to be intense.

However, the annual average of registered cold fronts is 44, of which it is estimated that 50 percent reach the Yucatan Peninsula.

The winter season began in the North of the Republic on Tuesday, September 15th, and ends in May of next year; however, it was brought forward that, to date, three cold fronts have already been registered.

For the Yucatan Peninsula, the season begins in mid-October.

The specialist considered that it is very likely that the season could anticipate this area too, which is not good news.

“What cold fronts cause at this time is that there is a lot of rain with the interaction of very warm air, they cause instability of the atmospheric conditions and if there is a cyclone nearby in this part the cyclone would become erratic, it could become slower or it could become stationary like it has happened in the past with ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Wilma’, two cyclones that were caught by cold fronts, “he explained.

He added that this year with the formation of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which is already here, it is expected that the winter season will not be intense or with low temperatures.

