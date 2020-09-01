Dry Law is over in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yuc., September 1, 2020.- As of this Tuesday, September 1, Decree 275/2020 comes into force, which lifts the Dry Law in Yucatán.
Therefore, the sale of alcohol will be allowed with the modality of “home delivery”, and the beverages can be purchased at any store that features this type of service. In the case of restaurants, beer, wine, and liquor can be consumed as of this Tuesday too, with a restricted schedule.
The beer outlets, liquor stores, self-service stores or warehouses, and distributors of alcoholic beverages are the only ones that will be able to sell alcohol, delivering it at home, according to the decree.
This will be allowed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 to 22:00 hours; Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The aforementioned establishments may only sell a maximum amount of alcoholic beverages per day, per person or address, which will be the following:
- In the case of beer or other canned alcoholic beverages, only up to twenty-four pieces may be sold.
- In the case of beer in “quarter” (cuartito) of “half” (media), only up to twenty-four pieces may be sold.
- In the case of beer in “caguama” presentation, only up to nine pieces may be sold.
- In the case of beer in their presentation called “missile“, only up to seven pieces may be sold.
- In the case of wines and spirits, only one bottle of up to 1,250 milliliters can be sold.
Sale in restaurants
According to this decree, only luxury restaurants, regular restaurants, and pizzerias can sell alcohol on their premises.
The sale of alcoholic beverages in these establishments will be from 12:00 to 22:00 hours, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and from 12:00 to 18:00, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
It should be noted that the alcoholic beverages industry has already started the assortment of the hundreds of establishments that as of this Tuesday will be able to offer their products to consumers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
