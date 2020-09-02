Doctoranytime: when there is a need, there is a solution

We cannot hug each other, we cannot greet us with a hug or a kiss, we are not the same people as we were months ago, our life has changed and keeps changing as the days go by. Like the way in which we can now consult our doctor through online platforms, like Doctoranytime.

Doctoranytime has created an incredible new reality in health through telemedicine, inviting all of us to try it with its new campaign call it better than before. But what is this campaign about? Let’s talk about it!

Better than before!

Better than before is the campaign that Doctoranytime is launching in Mexico to help all Mexican families,and which will allow us to access video-appointments with general practitioners, psychologists, and psychotherapists at no cost from Monday to Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“With the pandemic, I felt as if I had lost control of my life as if I could not express myself well. So I took a step back and realized that there are a number of opportunities that my old habits prevented me from seeing. Now I feel the need to invite people to embrace change with each step they take in their life, starting with what I can offer them. Through doctoranytime, I give you an easier and better communication with your doctors and I invite you to see what this situation makes us better than before! ” says Eleftheria Zourou Founder Doctoranytime.

Doctoranytime is helping Mexico grow in a very significant way with telemedicine. Somehow solutions had to be found that would allow both doctors and patients to continue having appointments. For this reason, with the new and great campaign, more people can still join these consultations before October 2nd of this year.

“This campaign emerged as an act of empathy towards everyone. Each one is going through different circumstances in this confinement, however, we can all say that this pandemic has definitely transformed our lifestyle. In hindsight, a lot of good things have emerged in recent months: we learned that remote working does work, now companies are focusing more on the health of their employees, we spend more time with our families and, of course, technology helps us easily access our doctors when we need them, ”says Emilia Salazar Country Manager Doctoranytime México.

It is true, COVID is here to stay, has marked significant changes in our lives, it has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, which has many advantages like avoid commuting times, being cheaper in many ways, and taking less risks by not having to go out for an appointment.

It also allows us to carry out different services such as surgical pre-evaluations, follow-up of treatments, video – consulting to mention some of them.

What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this campaign, visit this Doctoranytime’s platform now to get your free video-appointment.

Also, don’t forget that it is from 5 to 9 pm. Now with the circumstances, this is the best way to keep us safe.







