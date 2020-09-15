“Día del Grito” with an empty square in Mérida

MÉRIDA.- The ceremony on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico or (Grito de Independencia) will take place without a mass event, in order to avoid crowds that promote the contagion of Covid-19.
This is announced by the State Government and the Secretary of National Defense , through the X Military Region, which announces that the traditional ceremony of the Cry of Independence will be held on September 15 from the main balcony of the Government Palace. .
Only government authorities will attend the event
Only civil and military authorities are invited to the event , and they will have to follow all the sanitary protocols recommended by the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY ).
The ceremony will be presided by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with representatives of the Legislative and Judicial powers; as well as the Secretariat of National Defense, it will take place minutes before 11 pm on Tuesday, September 15.
The people can follow the ceremony on TeleYucatán and social networks.
Morning parade canceled
However, the Civic-Military parade will not take place on Wednesday, September 16 to avoid putting the health of the population at risk due to the health contingency that is still ongoing across the country.
For the activities scheduled to celebrate the national holidays, there will be no presence of the public, or of guests, and there will not be fireworks, or any popular festivity and only the provisions of the law regarding national symbols.
On Wednesday, September 16, the flag-raising ceremony will take place at the central flagpole of the Plaza Grande de Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Armed gangs ‘protecting property’ in Oregon wildfire evacuation
Armed groups are patrolling wildfire evacuation.
-
The most popular European royal houses on social networks
On the occasion of the 48th.
-
Breathalyzer Operation in Mérida on Tuesday, September 15th
In order to prevent traffic accidents.
-
Fiscal terrorism in Mexico against technological platforms.
The Mexican IRS -SAT- will sanction.
-
Another member of AMLO’s party involved in a corruption scandal.
The Morena senator became the owner.
-
As California burns, Trump denies climate change: “I don’t think science knows.”
The US President ignored the scientific.
-
A company where AMLO’s daughter-in-law works benefited from the cession of land in Holbox.
QUINTANA ROO Mexico. (Agencies) – Carolyn.
-
A man who tried to abuse a 9-year-old girl arrested in Mérida
Edgar L.A. is accused of abusing.
-
Five tropical cyclones are in the Atlantic at the same time.
This is the second time in.
-
Tropical Storm Sally expected to hit Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to.
Leave a Comment