“Día del Grito” with an empty square in Mérida

MÉRIDA.- The ceremony on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico or (Grito de Independencia) will take place without a mass event, in order to avoid crowds that promote the contagion of Covid-19.

This is announced by the State Government and the Secretary of National Defense , through the X Military Region, which announces that the traditional ceremony of the Cry of Independence will be held on September 15 from the main balcony of the Government Palace. .

Only government authorities will attend the event

Only civil and military authorities are invited to the event , and they will have to follow all the sanitary protocols recommended by the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY ).

The ceremony will be presided by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with representatives of the Legislative and Judicial powers; as well as the Secretariat of National Defense, it will take place minutes before 11 pm on Tuesday, September 15.

The people can follow the ceremony on TeleYucatán and social networks.

Morning parade canceled

However, the Civic-Military parade will not take place on Wednesday, September 16 to avoid putting the health of the population at risk due to the health contingency that is still ongoing across the country.

For the activities scheduled to celebrate the national holidays, there will be no presence of the public, or of guests, and there will not be fireworks, or any popular festivity and only the provisions of the law regarding national symbols.

On Wednesday, September 16, the flag-raising ceremony will take place at the central flagpole of the Plaza Grande de Mérida.

