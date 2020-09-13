CULTUR announces reopening of most of its main service units

MÉRIDA.- The general director of the Board of Trustees of the Units of Cultural and Tourist Services of Yucatán (Cultur), Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, reported that as of this Monday, September 14th, the staggered reopening of most of its service units will begin.
Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltun archaeological sites will reopen until Sept. 22.
The state official anticipated that Cultur staff will be very strict in the implementation of sanitary measures, so that the return is safe, for both visitors and employees in each and every site.
The reopening of the spaces, during this same month of September, will be as follows:
September 14. Uxmal, Ek Balam and Celestún
September 15. El Corchito, Dzitnup, Uaymitún, and the night show in Izamal.
September 21. Pasaje Picheta, Chocholá and Halajó.
September 22. Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
