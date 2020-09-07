Cold or allergy? We tell you what they are and what are their differences

These conditions have symptoms in common, making it extremely difficult to distinguish between a cold, or an allergy. A cold usually affects kids, but can also affect old people at some time of the year. An allergy can affect everyone no matter their ages. Therefore, today we want to talk to you about the differences of each of them and even their causes.
What is a cold?
It is a viral infection of the nose and throat. It is usually harmless and can occur once or twice a year. Many types of viruses can cause the common cold.
Children under the age of 6 are at higher risk for colds, however adults can also get colds at least two to three times a year.
Causes of a cold
As we have mentioned above, many types of viruses can cause a cold, but rhinoviruses are the common culprits.
The culprit viruses enter the body through the mouth, eyes, and nose. The virus spreads through airborne droplets when someone around who is sick coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also be spread by hand-to-hand contact with someone who already has a cold or even by sharing utensils, towels, toys, or phones.
Cold symptoms
The symptoms of a cold usually appear one to three days after having contact with the virus, the symptoms are as follows:
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Sneezing
- Low fever
- Nasal congestion
- Body or head pain
- General discomfort
Sometimes a runny nose can thicken and turn yellow or green as a common cold runs its course.
What is an allergy?
An allergy appears just when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance. Either from pollen, bee venom, pet dander or even a food that does not cause a reaction in most people who eat it.
The immune system produces substances called antibodies. When an allergy occurs, this system produces antibodies that identify a particular allergen as harmful, but not yet being so. Upon contact with the allergen, the reaction of the system can cause the skin, sinuses, airways or digestive tract to become inflamed.
Causes of an allergy
Some of the most common causes of an allergy are:
Airborne allergens: pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and mold.
Food: peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, eggs, and milk.
Insect stings: like bee or wasp
Medications: especially penicillin or penicillin-based antibiotics.
Latex or other substances: can cause allergic skin reactions.
Symptoms of an allergy
The symptoms of an allergy depend on the substance involved. An allergy can affect the airways, sinuses and nasal passages, skin, and digestive system.
Some of the most common symptoms of an allergy are:
- Itch
- Redness
- Swelling
- Tingle
- Sneezing
- Watery, irritated, and puffy eyes
- Snot and stuffy nose
- Cough
Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe. In some cases, severe ones can be life threatening, this is known as anaphylaxis.
Anaphylaxis can cause you to go into shock. Some of its symptoms are:
- Loss of consciousness
- Drop in blood pressure
- Acne
- Daze
- Nausea and vomiting
- Difficulty breathing
It is also important to take preventive measures such as a medical alert bracelet and avoid known triggers.
Allergies and colds can be confused as they have very similar symptoms, however, it is important to know that they are totally different, so they need to be treated differently. Consult a doctor before trying to medicate, as symptoms of a cold can be confused with those of an allergy.
Autor: Doctoranytime
References:
1.- Mayo Clinic
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene forming in the Atlantic today
The weekend’s two disturbances off the.
-
‘Ruta Maya’ will travel through 15 countries to unite Latin American peoples
The tour will start in 2021.
-
Yucatecan chains himself to a fence in front of the National Palace
CDMX (September 7, 2020).- The Yucatecan.
-
Guilty or not… he’s back on social media
Pío López Obrador returns to Twitter.
-
WHO ‘will not endorse’ Covid-19 vaccine if not safe
WHO says they won’t vaccine if.
-
Conkal family saves Barn Owl specimen
Conkal, Yucatan (August 22, 2020).- This.
-
It took decades to build Mexico’s middle class, coronavirus could demolish it
Monica Cardenas Leal was living the.
-
Mexico registers 122,765 ‘excess deaths’, study says.
Mexico has recorded 122,765 deaths more.
-
‘One vaccine isn’t enough’: Mexico aims for its own coronavirus fix
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is.
-
Mexican court to hear youth’s climate change case against AMLO’s government
A Mexican court will hear a.
Leave a Comment