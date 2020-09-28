Cold front No. 4 is heading to the Yucatan Peninsula

Cold front No. 4, which today extends over the north of the country, is heading to the Yucatan Peninsula, where its effects could be felt next Wednesday, September 30th, according to a report from Conagua.

On Wednesday the cold front will extend from the north of the Yucatan Peninsula and southeast of the country, causing occasional torrential rains in Tabasco and Chiapas.

Also, heavy raining is expected in Veracruz and Oaxaca, and very strong rains in Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, accompanied by electric shocks.

North event

That day the mass of cold air associated with the system will cause morning frosts in high areas of the northern and central states of the country.

In addition, there will be a northern event with gusts of 80 to 100 km / h and waves of 3 to 5 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

It would arrive with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h and waves of 2 to 3 meters in Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche, and with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h and waves of 1 to 2 meters significant in the coasts of Yucatan.

