Closing of restaurants due to the national holidays, there will only be a home delivery service.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As a measure to prevent the increase of Covid-19’s infections during these national holidays, Yucatan’s government announced that it would continue closing restaurants from September 12 to 15 in Merida and on the 12th and 13th in the interior of the state.
According to a government announcement, the closure is for their operation as restaurants, but they will work with home service or delivery at the counter.
It points out that the objective is to take care of the population’s health and that the safe reopening is not affected by the national dates.
As of September 16, restaurants in Merida will operate in the dining area from Wednesday to Sunday. In the interior of the state, they will be able to do so from Monday to Sunday.
Finally, the government calls on the population not to expose themselves and to support the safe reopening.
