CETUR launches promotion campaign featuring Aleks Syntek

The Mexican singer-songwriter, recording artist Aleks Syntek is the image of a new promotional campaign that aims to the reactivation of tourism in Yucatán.

The singer-songwriter pointed out that a group of Yucatecan hoteliers, close friends of his, invited him to participate and he did not hesitate to accept to contribute to that sector, which has been so severely struck by the pandemic.

Mr. Jorge Carrillo Sáenz, president of Cetur, recalled that as a consequence of the health emergency caused by COVID 19, the tourism sector has been severely affected, and in the face of the new stage of economic reopening, they decided to launch a campaign to attract more national tourists to the state of Yucatan.

“These five months have gone badly for us, we know there will be a recovery during the last quarter of the year, but it is really going to take years of work, recovering what we had before will take years,” Mr. Carrillo expressed.

During the presentation of the video, the mayors of Izamal, Fermín Sosa, and Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, were present. They both congratulated Cetur for the initiative.

The Tourism Promotion Secretariat (SEFOTUR) doesn’t seem to be very collaborative with the private initiative, and that is why Cetur is creating its own strategies and launching this campaign without any support from SEFOTUR.

.

Aleks Syntec

In an online interview, Aleks Syntec revealed that due to life circumstances he was born in the Yucatecan capital, he is the son of a Monterrey father and a Puebla mother.

Syntec, who is celebrating 30 years of artistic career, has a brand-new album “Anatomy of Love”, that will be released in November with more of a rock sound, but never losing his characteristic pop touch.

On July 25th, Mr. Jorge Eduardo Carrillo Sáenz, president of the Yucatán Tourism Business Council (Cetur), sent a letter to the State Secretary of Tourism, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, with a series of proposals for the economic reactivation of the sector, given the current crisis derived from the pandemic.

This is a part of the letter:

Focus the tourist promotion on the national market, especially towards the regional one. Promote road tourism, as well as re-take alliances with the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, and Cancun, promoting the Yucatan peninsula as a tourist pole.

Reactivate alliances with airlines in the international market, as Quintana Roo is doing.

Unify and disseminate by all possible means the health protocols that are being carried out in Yucatan.

Integrate the actors of the tourist activity for decision-making: the state government, municipal government, and the private sector.

Analyze existing data and use it for market segmentation.

Make a commercial crusade, taking advantage of the good reputation of Yucatan.

Regarding tourism promotion

Use all digital media and social networks to spread all our attractions.

Urge the hotel sector not to reduce rates, as this would have a negative effect in the medium and long term.

Reopening of the archaeological zones in wave 2.

Position ourselves in internet searches.

Creation of a hashtag and collaborative marketing with the three states of the peninsula and their three governors, to carry out a campaign on the attraction of visitors to Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

About the tourist offer of Yucatan

Focus on nature tourism since people now want to travel to open spaces.

Promote the air connection with Oaxaca, to attract more people from that state to Yucatán.

It is a good time to start selling other attractions such as Mayapan, Calcehtok, Xcambó, and expand the tourist offer in archaeological zones, taking into account the allowed capacity.

Relocate street vendors from Chichén Itzá.

Generate luxury experiences for tourists.

Verify that the roads are in good condition and are safe so that tourists can reach Yucatan.

Regeneration and expansion of the streets of the Historic Center.

Expand the offer of magical towns in Yucatan.

The letter also included proposals for the Cruise and Conventions Tourism segments.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments