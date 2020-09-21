Cementos Fortaleza inaugurates Progreso plant

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (September 21, 2020)Elementia-owned Cementos Fortaleza inaugurated its new US$25m cement plant in Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico. Yucatan state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and Elementia CEO, Jaime Rocha Font attended the ceremony.
The production facility has a capacity of 0.25Mta and incorporates state-of-the-art technology. It will complement the company’s current coverage of the Mexican market and is in line with its present expansion strategy.
At the end of 2019, Elementia’s cement operations held a market share of 7.5 per cent in Mexico with the company selling just over 3Mta of cement. Its capacity utilisation rate was around 87 per cent. The cement producer has four cement plants in operation and 3.75Mta of production capacity, including the new Progreso plant.
Cement News
