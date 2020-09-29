Cecilia del Carmen went for a walk and disappeared in northern Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 28, 2020).- Cecilia del Carmen Bautista’s family lives moments of anguish, because the last time they saw her was last Friday, September 25th, and, to this day, they do not know her whereabouts.
According to the information provided to Diario de Yucatán by Cecilia’s daughter, Jimena, her mother left the home to go for a walk as she as done many times before. The area where she lives is the Residencial Cocoyoles private subdivision, located in the north of the city.
The last time they saw her
The daughter indicated that Cecilia went out alone and that she was wearing blue shorts, a white shirt with black stripes, and brown tennis shoes. The woman also has a tattoo of an angel on her right ankle.
They do not have any information on Cecilia’s whereabouts
The report of the disappearance was made on Sunday, September 27, and so far they have not received any information.
Cecilia’s daughter and parents are desperate. They ask to call the number 9993 88 88 74 in case of any information.
A photograph on social networks
Cecilia’s photograph has circulated on social networks and went viral, and the image was also shared in other states of the Republic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Lord Pizza” man who refused to wear face mask beats up worker at pizza place (VIDEO)
We must all do our part.
-
AMLO’s long-standing aversion to public spending undermines his popularity
In early July, as Mexico’s tally.
-
Presidential debate 2020: Watch Trump vs. Biden debate live tonight
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will.
-
Abortion Rights Activists Clash with Police in Mexico
Women demanding that Mexico legalize abortion nationwide clashed with police in.
-
Mexico shuts down “Puente Grande” maximum security prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced.
-
Mexico demands the US for answers on alleged migrant hysterectomies
A whistleblower claimed earlier this month.
-
Mexico launches special guard force to protect mining companies from drug cartels
Mexico is now deploying guards equipped with assault.
-
Cold front No. 4 is heading to the Yucatan Peninsula
Cold front No. 4, which today.
-
AMLO hopes to raise 50 billion pesos with the extinction of trusts
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured.
-
140 cases of dengue registered in Yucatan so far in 2020
“There are 140 cases of dengue.
Leave a Comment