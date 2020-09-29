Cecilia del Carmen went for a walk and disappeared in northern Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 28, 2020).- Cecilia del Carmen Bautista’s family lives moments of anguish, because the last time they saw her was last Friday, September 25th, and, to this day, they do not know her whereabouts.

According to the information provided to Diario de Yucatán by Cecilia’s daughter, Jimena, her mother left the home to go for a walk as she as done many times before. The area where she lives is the Residencial Cocoyoles private subdivision, located in the north of the city.

The daughter indicated that Cecilia went out alone and that she was wearing blue shorts, a white shirt with black stripes, and brown tennis shoes. The woman also has a tattoo of an angel on her right ankle.

The report of the disappearance was made on Sunday, September 27, and so far they have not received any information.

Cecilia’s daughter and parents are desperate. They ask to call the number 9993 88 88 74 in case of any information.

Cecilia’s photograph has circulated on social networks and went viral, and the image was also shared in other states of the Republic.

