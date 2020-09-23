Cancun’s Sun Palace announced reopening

A Top Cancun Resort Undergoes $40 Million Transformation

The luxury adults-only property underwent a transformation both inside and out with a redesigned lobby, upgraded meetings facilities, updated guest suites, new luxury dining options and modern decor in common spaces, bars and lounges.

Exteriors were reimagined by Palace Resorts’ in-house architects, and interiors were designed by a team led by Claudia Ferreiro.

The resort now features a unique look that is both tropical and chic with textures inspired by nature with a combination of natural elements, sand tones and earthy materials creating an open, airy space.

“During the renovation of Sun Palace, lighting played a fundamental role in ensuring we created a warm, relaxed ambiance,” said Ferreiro. “The new look includes natural stone, marble, and wood sourced locally from the region, eluding to the richness and beauty of the environment. Our goal was to make guests feel relaxed and Zen.”

Palace Resorts announced the reopening of Sun Palace in Cancun. The remodeled resort has been completely updated after a $40 million renovation. © Palace Resorts Renovated lobby, Sun Palace

Furniture was designed exclusively for the property and features a variety of Mexican textiles incorporating the earth’s natural elements.

“We are extremely proud of the work that was done to complete the unveiling of Sun Palace, one of our most popular adult-only resorts and one that has been recognized in the industry among the top hotels for romance as well as one of the top resorts in Cancun as designated by the TripAdvisor community,” said Gibran Chapur, executive vice president for Palace Resorts. “After 13 years of continued success, we felt it was time to modernize and revamp this property to ensure it meets the demands and likes of our guests and continues to be in a caliber all its own.”

The 247 guest suites have been completely redesigned and now feature neutral color palettes for textures, fabrics, marble and wood that work together to create a fresh, relaxing environment.

Guests have access to a nightly aromatherapy menu, and each suite features CHI blow dryers, CHI flatirons and CHI personal products. Suites feature stocked minibars with top-shelf spirits and snacks, gourmet Lavazza coffee makers, high-definition, flat-screen smart televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

All of Sun Palace’s culinary venues have also been redone and now feature updated decor as well as revamped menus and new innovative dining concepts.

Fuego is its newest culinary offering. The Brazilian-style steakhouse features a selection of meats prepared in unique ways and a vibrant atmosphere.

The resort is also home to Tratto, with a traditional Italian menu from Michelin star chef, Giuseppe Lannotti; Thai, which offers an eclectic fusion of traditional and modern Thai cuisine; and Aurora, which serves contemporary Mexican cuisine.

Guests can unwind in the award-winning Awe Spa. The all-inclusive wellness retreat features a hydrotherapy area, hot and cold plunge pools, sauna, herbal steam room, chromotherapy, sauna therapy, a relaxation lounge, and eight treatment suites.

Source: https://www.travelpulse.com/







Comments

comments