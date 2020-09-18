Cancun’s Equity Park: a project of inclusion and environmental consciousness

The Strategic Projects Agency ( Agepro ) of Quintana Roo presented this Thursday, September 17th, the Equity Park project, a work of 16 linear kilometers that will run through three of the main avenues of Cancun.
The event was attended by state and municipal authorities and representatives of UN-Habitat, who validated and recognized the project, and will accompany the agency in the process of preparing and implementing it.
“It is the most important public space project in the history of Cancun. And we want to do it with the participation of all and all the people of Cancun, ”said Eduardo Ortiz Jasso, head of Agepro.
It is a park that will run along the ridges of avenues 20 de Noviembre, Chac Mool, and Cancún, which will cover a total of 89 hectares.
The objective, Ortiz Jasso mentioned, is to create conditions of equality and socio-spatial integration in the urban area of Cancun. It will be a “public, sustainable, dynamic, inclusive, accessible, and safe space that will integrate the community and improve its quality of life.”
The work will generate benefits for 250 thousand inhabitants, approximately 25% of the residents of Cancun.
The project contemplates rest, commercial and service areas, natural, sports, recreational spaces, pedestrian. and cycling infrastructure. It is intended to rescue two urban cenotes that will be within this linear park.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
