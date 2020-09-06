Cancun and Playa del Carmen beaches, open as of tomorrow Monday, September 7

CANCUN Quintana Roo. (Times Media Mexico) – The Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, announced that as of September 7, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum would already be in yellow at the epidemiological traffic light.

This implies that the beaches of said places will be open to the public, at 60% of their capacity. This measure will also be applied in Puerto Morelos, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, and Kantunilkín, which will also be yellow.

To access the public beaches, the visitor must pass the sanitary filters; in addition to that, according to the governor of Quintana Roo, it will be prohibited to enter food or drink / alcoholic beverages to the beaches and groups that exceed five people. When the traffic light turns green, the public beaches will be reopened in their entirety.

In addition to the beaches, restaurants, shopping centers, theaters, cinemas, historical centers, and hotels, they will open at 60% of their capacity.

According to the Governor, from September 7 to Sunday 13th, the northern zone will advance to the color yellow, while the southern area will remain orange.

What activities can be done at a yellow light?

Essential activities that can be conducted with their normal capacity are:

General grocery stores, tortilla stores, butcher stores, self-service stores, fruit and vegetable stores, hardware stores, tendejón, mini-supermarkets, poultry stores, and bakeries

Legislative activities

Storage

Banks and financial institutions

Construction

Printing and publishing of newspapers, magazines, and books

Hospitals, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, drugstores, and dentists

Laundries

Water purifiers

Public safety, procurement, and justice

Sale of equipment and computers (opening at 80%)

Administrative, professional, and technical services (open at 75%)

Gyms and sports clubs -open spaces at 70% and closed spaces open at 50%.

Open at 60% of capacity

Hotels, restaurants, historical sites, theme parks, golf courses, and tourist services

Beaches and public parks

Religious Services

Theaters and cinemas

Shopping Centers

Department Stores

Manufacturing (Manufacture of machinery, equipment, metal products, petroleum products, minerals)

Real Estate

Hair and beauty salons

In transport

Maximum Transport Capacity (Seats)

Motorcycles: 1

Private vehicles: 4

Cabs: 3 (including the driver)

Public transportation: 50%.

What is not allowed?

Bars, discos, nightclubs, and casinos

Schools

These activities are only allowed when the traffic light is green.







