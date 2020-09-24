Campeche’s Maya archaeological site of Edzná reopens

With health measures and protocols, the archaeological zone of Edzná that is currently under the care of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (Inah) Campeche, reopened to the public on Monday, September 21st, but will prioritize the arrival of groups with local guides as there are two areas that do not will be exhibited: the Old Hechicera Complex, as well as structure 501. Edzná reopens its doors to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The pre-Columbian Maya Itzá complex already has signage referring to the health measures that are required by the Federal Health Secretariat so that the reactivation is gradual and under the responsibility of the administrators of the place, since they will only allow 50 people in the site for a period of no more than three hours. The guided tour only includes the main square with a maximum of 10 people per group.

In an official statement, INAH pointed out that after having closed their doors as a preventive measure against the pandemic, the archaeological zones of Mexico continue with a gradual process of reopening and with this effort, the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the INAH, in collaboration with the government of the state of Campeche, join forces to reactivate this archaeological area, prioritizing the health of visitors and workers.

They also highlight that for the INAH it is of utmost importance to collaborate with the state government and with local businessmen to help reactivate the economy of Campeche.

The reopening is carried out alongside the work of disseminating heritage on social networks, through virtual activities within the framework of the Contigo en la Distancia program.

This program is promoted by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico and in which the State of Campeche has had one of the most intense and outstanding participation in the country.

