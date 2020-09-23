C&A clothing store in Mérida closed down by Civil Protection

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 22, 2020).- Civil Protection Inspectors closed the C&A store located on the top floor of the Gran Plaza on Tuesday, September 22nd, where there was a crowd at the door of the establishment that exceeded 120 people, in addition to the fact that there were over one hundred customers inside already.
Representatives of Civil Protection (Procivy) and of the General Secretariat of Government (Secretaría General de Gobierno: SGG) came to the store and spoke with those in charge so that the prevention measures of Covid-19 were respected, among them the healthy distance, both inside and outside of the premises.
However, the store manager behaved in an aggressive and rude manner, verbally attacking the inspectors, who immediately proceeded to close down the store, faced with such an attitude from the manager.
The events occurred at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon at the C&A store located on the second floor of the Gran Plaza shopping center, in the Montes de Amé neighborhood, northern Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche’s Maya archaeological site of Edzná reopens
With health measures and protocols, the.
-
Cancun’s Sun Palace announced reopening
A Top Cancun Resort Undergoes $40.
-
Clock in NYC shows how much time is left to save the world from climate change
According to the New York Times,.
-
First edition of Digital Tianguis Turístico kicks off today
The first Tianguis Digital Tourism Mexico 2020 ,.
-
“Mo’ Money”: AMLO’s political party goes after nine trusts and funds
The total of trusts that MORENA.
-
AMLO participates in the United Nations General Debate (75th UN General Assembly)
During his participation in the General.
-
Lopez-Gatell attacks and accuses The Lancet of saying “lies”.
MEXICO CITY (appro). – The Undersecretary.
-
Museo Palacio Cantón awaits you in the heart of Paseo de Montejo
The Museo Palacio Cantón has already.
-
Autumn equinox in Chichén Itzá: the feathered serpent makes a triumphal entry
Summer got behind us to make.
-
Wild pig population in the US is growing at an extraordinarily rapid pace
It’s like something that’s out of.
Leave a Comment