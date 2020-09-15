Breathalyzer Operation in Mérida on Tuesday, September 15th

In order to prevent traffic accidents caused by the consumption of alcoholic beverages or other intoxicating substances, the Ministry of Public Security reported in a statement that they will reinforce the Breathalyzer Operation on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020.
In addition to the random police checkpoints that are normally installed across the city, there will be others starting at six in the afternoon within Mérida, on the Periférico and the state highways, in all cases complying with sanitary measures.
Additionally, the State Police units in all roads of the state and streets of the state capital will carry out their routine surveillance monitoring to prevent any illegal acts.
In the same bulletin, the corporation made an attentive exhortation to people not to drive if they have ingested alcoholic beverages or are tired, in order to protect their physical integrity and that of others.
