Breast augmentation: benefits and disadvantages

Breast augmentation is one of the most requested cosmetic procedures nowadays. But there are big and important recommendations before performing the surgery, to evaluate the pros and cons. If you do so, potential complications won’t take you by surprise. Although, in reality, most breast augmentation procedures go smoothly.

The thing you should be most concerned about in this particular procedure is finding a good surgeon with extensive experience. In this way, you will experience the benefits and avoid the disadvantages of breast augmentation.

Benefits of breast augmentation

You will feel better about your body and your confidence in yourself will increase.

You will be able to wear your favorite clothes better, and more types of clothes will fit your body.

Implants can last for many years, even more than a decade.

The surgery is planned according to the shape of your body and your needs.

In reality, the benefits of breast augmentation are very private and individual to each woman. If you have felt unsatisfied or insecure about the shape of your body, or if you have survived breast cancer after breast tissue removal, this type of surgery will restore your confidence and improve your quality of life.

In many cases, breast augmentation surgery is accompanied by a psychological evaluation. In this way, doctors will be able to detect who will benefit the most from the procedure and find a good balance between benefits and disadvantages.

Consequences and disadvantages

Among the consequences and disadvantages of breast augmentation, some are the same for all and others depend on the skill of the surgeon. Among the disadvantages that affect all women we have the following:

After the surgery, you will need a rest, at least one week.

There is always a risk of complications, even with good technique.

Implants make it more difficult to see breast tissue on a mammogram.

On the other hand, these are the consequences and disadvantages that can appear due to errors or complications in breast augmentation:

Mistakes in choosing the appropriate implant, which can cause deformities and irregularities after breast augmentation surgery.

Surgery can leave some scars, which depend on the technique used and on your own body.

As in all cosmetic surgery, it is always possible that the result is not exactly as you are thinking or planning.

With proper care and good follow-up, you will reduce the risk of handicaps and complications. So consult a breast augmentation expert and follow their recommendations.

References:







Comments

comments