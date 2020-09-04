As femicide grows in Mexico, AMLO denies it and minimizes it

AMLO affirms that femicides will decrease because “there is no longer any association between crime and authorities.”
MEXICO (Agencies) – When questioned about the growing problem of femicide, Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the incidence of crime decreased by an average of 30%, except for intentional homicide and femicide.
However, he assured that these crimes would also decrease because “there is no longer any association” between crime and authorities.
“They are regrettable crimes. They should not happen; we are every day attending to violence,” he said. He assured that it has not been possible to reduce homicide due to the confrontations of criminal groups.
“We ‘inherited‘ these groups and structures, as in the case of Guanajuato,” he said.
He informed that there are more elements of the National Guard in some entities than state police that seek to eradicate these crimes.
In this sense, AMLO indicated: “I am confident that we are going to calm the country; the incidence of crime is going to decrease because there is no longer any collusion, no criminal association between organized crime and the authorities.”
Yet victims of the crime of femicide increased from January to March 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the monthly statistics presented by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System. The trend is not downward but upward.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
