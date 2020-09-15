As California burns, Trump denies climate change: “I don’t think science knows.”

The US President ignored the scientific consensus that climate change plays a central role in the historic inferno consuming the West Coast.

SACRAMENTO California (AP) – What do you do when your President is an “overconfident idiot” and a science denier?

Trump arrived at Sacramento’s McClellan airport amidst a powerful smell of smoke from the fires burning about 90 miles away. The smell of burning in California flood the air.

Donald Trump ignores the scientific consensus that climate change plays a central role in the historic inferno consuming the nation’s west coast and repeated his unfounded claim that it is mainly due to the failure to clear dry leaves from the forests.

This is nothing new. Donald Trump has always thought of himself as the smartest person in the room when, in reality, he’s an “overconfident idiot.” Mister Trump claims to be the best negotiator ever, yet, he’s filed for bankruptcy six times. He thinks he knows more about monetary policy than the chairman of the Federal Reserve. He has proclaimed that wind turbines cause cancer, and the list goes on. However, perhaps nothing is more dangerous than his belief that he knows more about climate science than actual scientists.

Now, the fires threaten to become another front for Trump’s bid for re-election, which already faces several obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment, and social unrest over racial injustices. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said in his speech that the destruction and rising death toll in California, Oregon, and Washington require better presidential leadership.

Trump traveled to Northern California to be briefed on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials. At one point, State Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the President to recognize the change in climate and what it means for our forests. “If we ignore the science and close our eyes and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together in protecting Californians,” Crowfoot added.

Trump responded, “It’ll start getting cooler. You just—you just watch.” Crowfoot responded politely, “I wish science agreed with you,”

“I don’t think science knows, actually,” Trump answered back, with the confidence of a guy who thinks bleach is safe to inject into one’s veins.

Trump and Biden held campaign events with contrasting views on climate change and the impact it has had on the fires that are devastating on the East Coast.

Biden criticized Trump, saying that the moment requires “leadership, not scapegoating” and that “it is clear that we are not safe in Donald Trump’s America.

“This is another crisis, another crisis for which he will not take responsibility,” the former vice president said, noting that if voters give “a climate change denier” another four years in the White House, why should we be surprised to have more parts of the United States on fire?

Again, Trump claims that the state’s Democratic leaders are to blame for what is happening because they did not “remove the leaves and dry logs from the forest floor.” Trump offers no evidence to substantiate his claim, and forest managers say that sweeping up leaves makes no sense in America’s vast forests. Moreover, many of the fires have been recorded in grasslands and chaparral, not in forests.

The Yucatan Times

