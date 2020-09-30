Argentine cartoonist Quino, creator of Mafalda dies at 88

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (September 30th, 2020).- Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado “Quino”, creator of the emblematic Mafalda, died on Wednesday, September 30th, at the age of 88.

Quino had returned to Mendoza (Argentina) in 2017, after the death of his wife, Alicia Colombo. Both had lived in Buenos Aires since the 1950s.

For a few years, Mafalda’s “father” limited his public appearances due to mobility and vision problems.

“Mafalda”, the little protester and social fighter whose image and timeless and ironic messages in favor of a better world have gone around the world, became his best-known work.

RIP Joaquín Salvador Lavado “Quino”

Quino published Mafalda’s adventures for the first time in 1964, and until 1973, and since that time his work has been translated into 27 languages. Later, the author wrote stories featuring more anonymous characters.

Throughout his career, the veteran cartoonist has received awards such as the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities, and the Medal of the Order and Letters of France, and he is considered one of the greatest icons of Argentina inside and outside its borders.

