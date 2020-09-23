AMLO participates in the United Nations General Debate (75th UN General Assembly)

During his participation in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that in our country there is no hunger, since basic consumption is guaranteed to millions of Mexicans.
In addition, he affirmed that Q4 is progressing despite the health and economic crisis, with the help of health personnel, as well as investments, agreements, and remittances that strengthen consumption.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador participated this Tuesday, through a recorded message, on the first day of the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.
The General Debate provides an opportunity for world leaders to make a statement on global issues. On this occasion, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plenary sessions featured prerecorded messages from the Heads of States or Heads of Government of the UN Member States and Observers.
AMLO said before the UN that he is committed to carrying out the fourth transformation of public life in the country.
He explained that the three previous transformations in Mexico were: Independence movement (1821); La Reforma (1854) and the Mexican Revolution (1910).
The president pointed out that this transformation is being achieved in Mexico despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis caused by the confinement measures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
