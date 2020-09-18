American citizen caught smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammo into Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Thursday it caught a U.S. citizen trying to smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona.
Mexico’s National Guard said on Thursday, September 17th, that officers and customs authorities were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint.
Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.
The guard said the ammunition was “high caliber,” which usually means it was for assault rifles.
Mexico has strict gun-control laws and has long complained that weapons and ammunition smuggled in from the United States, where regulations are laxer, have fueled the country’s drug cartel violence.
Source: The Associated Press
Comments
more recommended stories
-
He went in search of the “American Dream” and now his family tries to repatriate his remains
Like many young people in southern.
-
Cancun’s Equity Park: a project of inclusion and environmental consciousness
The Strategic Projects Agency ( Agepro ) of Quintana Roo presented this.
-
Mexico requests extension of US-Mexico land border restrictions
Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations said.
-
Mom and 2-year-old kicked off flight over face mask confrontation
When Jodi Degyansky and her 2-year-old.
-
Mexican Jesus Seade out of the running to lead the World Trade Organization
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (Reuters) – The Mexican,.
-
Tropical Depression 22 forms in the Gulf of Mexico
A disturbance over the Gulf of.
-
López Obrador vows to pay US water debt
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president.
-
Las Coloradas receives its first tourists at the beginning of the economic reactivation in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The economic reactivation in Yucatán continues.
-
Man arrested in Kinchil, Yucatan as he threatened store owner with a knife
Kinchil, Yucatan (September 16).- Carlos Q.P.,.
-
PRD political party says AMLO seeks a political lynching
The PRD parliamentary group in the.
Leave a Comment