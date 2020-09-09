Abdominoplasty details: types, tips, and care

One of the most common cosmetic surgery interventions in both women and men is abdominoplasty, also known as the tummy tuck.

This procedure is a favorite with women as it can help them have a flatter abdomen after pregnancy or significant weight loss.

Abdominoplasty, what is it?

Abdominoplasty, also known as abdominal wall surgery, abdominal cosmetic surgery, or abdominal plastic surgery, is a complex surgical reconstruction procedure that corrects defects in the abdomen, fat in the muscles and skin, thus improving its appearance. Abdominoplasty is not treated as an alternative to losing weight, however, in addition to improving physical appearance, it helps with the self-esteem of patients who undergo it.

Frequently, those who undergo this procedure the most are women after pregnancy, in order to correct post-pregnancy abdominal deformities. During pregnancy, the skin stretches to house the baby, eventually, it returns to normal weight, however, the woman may have a great distention of the skin in the area.

This intervention can also be performed for people who have suffered a great weight loss or weight gain in a short time since the skin stretches and does not return to its natural shape without surgical intervention.

What is abdominoplasty about?

Abdominoplasty can be done in three different ways, it depends on the patient, the part they want to treat and correct. The needs of the patient should be evaluated by the medical team to know which is the best option.

It is important to know that the procedure generally leaves a mark like any other. The scar will vary in location and size, the most common being a circle around the navel.

Types of abdominoplasty

As we have said, the procedures that will be done in abdominoplasty should be evaluated by a doctor after the diagnosis of the patient.

There are different types of abdominoplasty, which include:

Endoscopic abdominoplasty: This procedure is simple since the incisions are small. Endoscopes (small cameras that will guide the surgeon during the procedure) are inserted through small cuts. In the same way, small tools are introduced with which excess fat and skin are removed.

Mini-abdominoplasty: in case the area to be treated is only the one below the navel, this intervention is the option since it is simpler than the abdominoplasty itself, its duration is shorter since the incision is shorter, less skin is dried and the navel is sometimes repositioned.

Traditional abdominoplasty: this intervention requires a hospital stay of 1 to 3 days since it is always performed under general anesthesia. Its duration is between 2 and 6 hours, depending on the patient. The incision is made above the pubic area from which the fatty tissue and loose skin are extracted, thus achieving a flatter and firmer abdomen.

Tips for the postoperative period of abdominoplasty

Compression garment

After the intervention, an important inflammatory process will occur in the abdominal area. The best way to reduce inflammation is by wearing suitable compression clothing. This is the key to reducing inflammation and thus facilitating the absorption of bruises.

Scar protection

The scars resulting from a tummy tuck are significant, so it is essential not to neglect yourself. You should avoid exposing them to the sun for at least 6 months. Initially, the scar will have a red color that will fade over time. Avoiding smoking is recommended since it could have a negative effect on the healing process.

Make no effort

It is extremely important to avoid effort after the operation since it can lead to a lengthening of healing. It is advisable not to reduce for 10 days, or do physical activities for at least 2 months.

In order to have better results, it is important to consult a surgeon about the steps to follow regardless of the advice already mentioned. The medication recommendations given by the surgeon must be followed to the letter, in order to avoid any risk.

References:

