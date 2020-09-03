A shipment of fentanyl bound to Mérida discovered at the Querétaro airport

A K-9 unit discovered a package, which carried 61 boxes, each with six vials of the drug known as fentanyl
In a parcel company at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, agents of the National Guard found a shipment of fentanyl in 366 injectable vials.
The institution reported that during a security inspection in coordination with Army personnel, canine agents trained in drug detection showed a change in their behavior as they approached a box destined for an address in Mérida, Yucatán.
The package was open and it was discovered that it contained 61 boxes, each containing six vials of the substance known as fentanyl, a highly dangerous synthetic drug, according to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).
The boxes were made available to the Attorney General’s Office to initiate the corresponding investigations.
