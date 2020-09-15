A man who tried to abuse a 9-year-old girl arrested in Mérida

Edgar L.A. is accused of abusing two girls of 9 and 6 years of age, who were able to escape from their attacker and lock themselves in a room until their mother arrived.

This case is handled by the second control judge of Mérida, Elsy Villanueva Segura, who linked this individual to the crime of sexual abuse and confirmed the preventive prison on Friday, September 11th.

The judge also granted the prosecutors a period of four months for the complementary investigations of this case.

The events took place on the 3rd of this month, between 3:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m when the three daughters of the sentimental couple of the accused were playing in the yard of their house in the San Antonio Kaua II neighborhood. The man came out and hugged the 9-year-old from behind, touching her in an indecent way.

Then, he carried her and tried to take her into the house, but she defended herself and the other girls started beating the attacker until he released her and they were able to run away from him, and lock themselves in a room until their mother returned home.

Apparently, the man had abused of these little girls before, that’s why the sisters attacked him when he tried to do it again.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments