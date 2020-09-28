140 cases of dengue registered in Yucatan so far in 2020

“There are 140 cases of dengue in Yucatan so far in 2020, this means a 25 percent increase over the same period in 2019”, says the State Health Secretariat.

This information was revealed by the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to the document, until September 12th, 47 cases of non-severe dengue have been detected, 29 in men and 18 in women.

85 of dengue with warning signs, 38 in men and 47 in women.

And 8 cases of severe dengue have been detected, two in men and six women.

In the same period last year, there were 80 cases of non-serious dengue, 28 of warning signs, and four serious cases, for a total of 112.

The State Health Secretariat stated that there is still no record of Chikungunya and/or Zika cases this year.

