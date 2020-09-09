106-year-old Mexican defeats COVID-19

QUERÉTARO.- Don Juan is 106 years old and he is now a Covid-19 survivor.

Don Juan is a man made from a different wood, he was capable of recovering from such a dangerous disease at the age of 106.

Being born on May 2, 1914, has many connotations, seeing the first light two months before the start of the World War I, the man is three years older than the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

Don Juan left the UMA in an ambulance of the Red Cross, located in the Congress Center, from where he was discharged, and returned to his house.

Don Juan can tell now that he overcame the disease of the 21st century. He was born in Castillo Guanajuato in the middle of the Mexican Revolution, without knowing that he was going to live the overcome the pandemic more than a century later.

Don Juan met Sebastiana Parra, with whom he married and had five children; Francisca, Leonor. Lidia, Josefina, and Juan. Today they can feel the relief of having their father back home.

While working in Hercules in a soap factory, over 70 years ago, he drove a taxi for several years during the 1960s and 1970s

Don Juan also had a nixtamal mill and tortillería that he attended together with his wife, those were other times, for him, life has passed by very quickly.

This Tuesday, September 8th, the Red Cross sent the following statement: “Today we had the pleasure of transferring Don Juan to his home in an ambulance, who at 106 years of age, was discharged from the Medical and Isolation Unit after overcoming the Covid – 19 disease”.

