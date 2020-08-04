Today 137 new infections were added in the state of Yucatan, in addition to 28 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities reported that since the same conditions are observed for the different indicators of the state health traffic light compared to last Thursday, Yucatan’s “traffic light” will continue in orange.

Coronavirus in Yucatan (August 3, 2020)

10,575 are positive. 177 of the cases are from another country or another state.

8,151 have already recovered, have no symptoms, and cannot infect.

587 patients are stable and isolated in their homes. And that the medical staff constantly monitors them. They have mild symptoms.

3,617 sentinel surveillance cases.

586 are hospitalized and in total isolation.

24,857 suspected cases.

Patients’ age range goes from one month to 98 years.

