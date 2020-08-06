Yucatan government calls 1,800 health care employees with a license to return to work

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – According to the decree issued by the federal government which expired on August 1 and in compliance with new provisions by federal authorities, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported that, in common agreement with the unions, the more than 1,800 workers in the sector will be summoned to report to their workplace, where their physical and health conditions will be assessed with the aim of returning to work.

This measure is in support of those health workers who for 5 months have made a great effort to benefit the citizens and population of the state of Yucatan during the contingency. It is worth mentioning that the workers who will return to work were on leave of absence from their jobs with full pay.

The SSY recognizes all those health workers who have been doing their best to safeguard the health of patients who make use of the health units throughout the state.

