Works in Merida-Chetumal, with 30 percent progress

A little over two months from the start of work to expand 12 kilometers of the federal highway Merida-Chetumal, there is now 30 percent of the work being done on the stretch from kilometer 90 to kilometer 102, located in the municipality of Tixméhuac.

The expansion and modernization project consists of increasing the crown width of the existing road from 9 to 12 meters, to accommodate two traffic lanes of 3.50 meters each and external boundaries of 2.50 meters.

Additionally, fauna crossings will be placed, as well as tritubes and registers for fiber optics.

Currently, ground works, hydraulic base placement and paving are being carried out.

For these actions the federal government, through the SCT, will allocate this year 146.1 million pesos.

By the end of the work, 102 kilometers will have been modernized, including 70 kilometers extended to four lanes, since work began to improve connectivity, reduce travel times and cut costs.

