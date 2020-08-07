Where can Americans travel today?

The European Union has barred U.S. travelers, and Canada and Mexico have closed their land borders: It’s understandable, then, that with all of the rules and restrictions about which countries allow what, one of the biggest questions on American travelers’ minds is where can I go, if anywhere?

On August 6, the U.S. lifted its global coronavirus travel advisory, which had been in place since March and recommended U.S. citizens avoid all international travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In a press release about the decision, the U.S. State Department said it would be “returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.” The decision to lift the sweeping travel advisory was made with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the most up-to-date country-specific advisories are listed on the State Department website.

As AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports, State Department travel advisories are recommendations, and “travelers are not required to abide by them.” Still, they’re worth paying attention to, as this government-backed advice can affect everything from travel insurance policies to destinations travel companies will decide to tour.

While the following countries are open to U.S. travelers, it’s worth doing your homework and reading up on the advisories and rules before booking, and asking the following questions:

Are the activities and services I’m interested in available?

Do the hotels have any new cleaning protocols?

Is there a country-wide curfew that will prevent me from experiencing what I want to?

Will I be tested for COVID-19 at the airport or have to quarantine when I arrive?

How has this country handled COVID-19 spikes in the past?

Do I have travel insurance that will cover me if I cancel or get sick while on vacation?

Has the travel advisory changed recently?

Countries that are slated to open to Americans later this summer:

Belize (August 15)

St. Maarten (late August)

Cayman Islands (September 1)

As of August 7, Americans are allowed to travel to these countries:

Antigua and Barbuda

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Antigua has been welcoming American travelers since the beginning of June. To be allowed into the country, all visitors will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Read more about Antigua and Barbuda’s rules for entry.

Aruba

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Aruba opened to U.S. travelers on July 10, but those residing in 24 U.S. states—including California, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin—cannot travel to Aruba without proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Read more about Aruba’s health requirements.

Bahamas

Level 4: Do Not Travel

After opening (and then closing) to Americans in July, the Bahamas is once again open to travelers from the United States—with some fine print. All travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the country. Read more about the Bahamas’ rules for entry.

Bermuda

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of July 1, Bermuda has been open to international travelers. Visitors will need to be tested at least twice for COVID-19: once no more than five days before departing for the country and another upon arrival. Read more about Bermuda’s rules.

Croatia

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As we’ve reported, the European Union has said it will not allow U.S. travelers. But according to the fine print, countries within the EU can decide to ignore the recommendation—and Croatia has done just that. Visitors do not have to quarantine but do have to present confirmation of accommodation. Read more about Croatia’s rules for traveling to the country.

Dominican Republic

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Visitors to the Dominican Republic must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than five days before arrival. Passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will also have their temperature taken as they disembark the plane, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.6 degrees Fahrenheit will be given a COVID test. Passengers must also fill out a Traveler’s Health Affadavit. Read more about the Dominican Republic’s rules for entry.

French Polynesia

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Comprising 118 islands, including Tahiti and Bora Bora, French Polynesia is a popular destination in the South Pacific. As of July 15, French Polynesia has reopened to travelers from all countries. Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before their flight. They must also register with the country’s Electronic Travel Information System, and take another test four days after their arrival. Read more about traveling to French Polynesia.

Ireland

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

All visitors to Ireland are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Though there are no restrictions on flights from the United States to Ireland, the Irish government advises against “all non-essential foreign travel” and that “travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.” Read more about Ireland’s rules for travelers.

Jamaica

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Jamaica has welcomed international travelers back since June 15. Arriving visitors will be subject to temperature screenings and health checks at the airport. Read more about Jamaica’s guidelines for travelers. Photo by CreativeVideo/ShutterstockVisitors to the Maldives do not have to quarantine, but must be registered to stay at a resort.

Maldives

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of July 15, this island country in the Indian Ocean has been open to international tourism. There are no testing or quarantine requirements, but guests are only allowed on “resort” islands and must have a stay confirmed with one. See a list of approved tourist establishments.

Mexico

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Land borders between Mexico and the U.S. are closed until August 21, but American travelers are allowed to arrive by plane. Mexican states have different timelines for reopening, so be sure to check which ones are open to nonessential—that is, leisure—travel. (The state of Quintana Roo and Los Cabos are on that list.) Read more about Mexico’s travel restrictions.

Rwanda

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of August 1, Rwanda has been open to American travelers. Anyone arriving in the country must present a negative COVID-19 test, “taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda,” and must undergo a second COVID test upon arrival, with “results delivered within 8-24 hours during which time they will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.” Read more about Rwanda’s rules for entry.

St. Bart’s

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Visitors have been welcome in St. Bart’s since June 22. Travelers are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test, obtained at least 72 hours before arrival. Read more about St. Bart’s guidelines for travelers.

St. Lucia

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of early July, St. Lucia reopened to American travelers. Visitors are required to show a negative COVID-19 test and should expect to undergo temperature checks. Read more about St. Lucia’s rules for visiting.

Serbia

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Serbia dropped all of its COVID-19 entry restrictions earlier this year, but it warns that new measures can be adopted at any time. Read more about Serbia’s guidelines for visiting.

Tanzania

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Tanzania lifted all entry requirements on June 1, and travelers are required to fill out a Health Surveillance Form to submit to Port Authority officials. All visitors can expect “intensive” screening, according to the government. Read more about Tanzania’s travel guidelines.

Turkey

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Turkey has been welcoming international travelers since June 12. Visitors will be subject to thermal screening upon arrival, and anyone with a higher temperature may be subject to more testing. Read more about Turkey’s rules for visiting.

Turks and Caicos

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Since July 22, Turks and Caicos has been open to international visitors. To be allowed to enter the country, all international travelers (visitors and residents) must have preauthorization through the Turks and Caicos “TCI Assured Portal.” The following information must be submitted: a negative COVID-19 test, taken within five days of arrival in Turks and Caicos; medical insurance that covers the cost of quarantine or local care; a completed online health screening. Read more about the travel preauthorization requirements for Turks and Caicos.

United Arab Emirates

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

On July 7, Dubai began welcoming back foreign travelers. Travelers must take a COVID-19 test within 96 hours of their flight and show their airline a negative result, or they will be tested on arrival and required to isolate while awaiting the results. Read more about Dubai’s guidelines for travel.

United Kingdom

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Anyone arriving from the United States must quarantine for 14 days. Those who fail to do so can be fined up to £1,000 (or approximately US$1,270). Read more about the rules for travel to the United Kingdom.

