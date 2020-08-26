Weekly reports on the Mayan Train progress will be issued by FONATUR

Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be able to inaugurate the operation of the first routes of the Maya Train as president of Mexico, because according to the plans of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (FONATUR), operations will begin in August 2023.

Rogelio Jiménez Pons, general director of Fonatur, reported that starting this week 157 weekly reports will be released that will include the remainder of the planning, construction, and commissioning stages.

The Maya Train, which will connect Quintana Roo with Yucatán, Campeche, Chiapas, and Tabasco, includes 48 stations along 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) of railroad tracks.

The head of Fonatur indicated that progress has been made so far in the clearing of 319 kilometers of the railway in the first section of the Maya Train. Likewise, production of the sleepers and rails necessary for the rehabilitation of the track has begun.

At the moment none of the companies that have won the tenders in the first four sections have carried out physical works but rather studies for the execution.

“The old road is being raised to install the new embankment here. What the companies that have been assigned to the works have done is to carry out all the detailed studies by geophysicists, anthropologists, and archaeologists”, explained the director of Fonatur.

During the inauguration ceremony, Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the construction companies will have a maximum of 28 months to complete their respective sections, that is, only two years and four months. He also stated that the work will not have a budget increase.

“Because there is no longer any enlargement, it is not that ‘we did the calculations wrong and we need enlargement’. It is a lump sum. And the same in time. It has to be finished in 28 months. Nothing about ‘it rained a lot and you couldn’t work’. We have to finish on time and on budget. And of course, you can, ”emphasized the president of Mexico.

