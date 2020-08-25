“Viva por México” campaign to be launched in Mérida.

As part of the reactivation of tourism in Yucatán, the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) announced on Monday, August 24th, the launch of the “Viva por México” campaign in Mérida, this city being the third destination to benefit from this initiative in order to contribute to the national tourism reactivation.

With rates from 159 pesos plus the Airport Use Fee, Viva Aerobús promotes tickets to Mérida from Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa to fly between September 1 and December 16, this offer will be in effect from August 24 to August 30.

These actions are part of the “Viva por México” campaign, which aims to promote multiple national destinations to help activate responsible tourism in the country.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the Sefotur in Yucatán, stated that since the beginning of the contingency, in March, she has worked closely with the private sector, tour operators and carriers, in the generation of a Tourist Reactivation Program in Yucatan, and that there has been a strategic partnership relationship since last year with Viva Aerobus, this campaign being the result of this alliance and joint work within the State Government Air Connectivity Reactivation Program, with which to date has achieved 45% of the air routes to the Mérida International Airport.

Viva Aerobus airline has also implemented the “Viva Contigo” prevention and hygiene program, which complies with all the sanitary protocols indicated by the health and airport authorities, and continues with the gradual increase of its operations and reopening of routes, meeting the needs of all travelers in the country.

