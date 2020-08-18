Video of cash delivery to former Senators shows filth from the past regime: AMLO

Former officials and senators from the previous administration were caught on video receiving suitcases full of cash without it being clear who is delivering them, or where.
But in the video you can hear talk of previous and later installments.
The video already came up on television and all over the web on August 17, now, this is what President López Obrador said about it, while he was presenting the video in his “Mañanera” daily press conference:
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that “the video in which former Senate public servants are observed receiving money from an alleged former Pemex official is just a sample of the “filth” that existed in the conservative regime“.
However, he regretted that it has not been given the necessary weight in terms of its dissemination, as it was given to the case of René Bejarano back in 2004.
“This is quite strong, it shows the filth of the corrupt regime that prevailed because this money was used to buy wills, consciences, buy votes. According to (Emilio) Lozoya, part of this money was used to buy votes from senators for the Energy Reform that was promoted so much, it was defended, ”he said.
In this he recalled the case of René Bejarano, his former collaborator, who also received bundles of bills from former businessman Carlos Ahumada.
“The media are not giving it the importance it has. It is not the video of René Bejarano, which was broadcast nationally and internationally. This video, just on social networks.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Earthquakes in Northern Mexico shake California and Arizona
On Monday, August 17th, a swarm.
-
Motul takes first step towards clean energy
Solar panels are installed in Motul .
-
Even after reopening, cinema theaters register low attendance
MEXICO CITY (August 18, 2020) –.
-
23 Yucatecan babies have tested positive for COVID-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., August 18, 2020.- A.
-
“Bad omen” at the Mayan Train project in the Yucatan
Two events that some might consider.
-
AMLO’s energy plan to increase electricity rates
The Mexican president asked for a.
-
Hotel group condemns Trump administration’s use of hotels to hold migrant kids
The nation’s largest hotel industry group.
-
Goodbye private investment. “There will be no brewery in Mexicali” – AMLO
“The results of the popular consultation.
-
Tropical wave with cyclonic potential is monitored; The Yucatan Peninsula is on its possible path.
CANCUN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Son of legendary drug capo Amado Carrillo executed in Sinaloa
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in.
Leave a Comment