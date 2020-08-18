Video of cash delivery to former Senators shows filth from the past regime: AMLO

Former officials and senators from the previous administration were caught on video receiving suitcases full of cash without it being clear who is delivering them, or where.

But in the video you can hear talk of previous and later installments.

The video already came up on television and all over the web on August 17, now, this is what President López Obrador said about it, while he was presenting the video in his “Mañanera” daily press conference:

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that “the video in which former Senate public servants are observed receiving money from an alleged former Pemex official is just a sample of the “filth” that existed in the conservative regime“.

However, he regretted that it has not been given the necessary weight in terms of its dissemination, as it was given to the case of René Bejarano back in 2004.

“This is quite strong, it shows the filth of the corrupt regime that prevailed because this money was used to buy wills, consciences, buy votes. According to (Emilio) Lozoya, part of this money was used to buy votes from senators for the Energy Reform that was promoted so much, it was defended, ”he said.

In this he recalled the case of René Bejarano, his former collaborator, who also received bundles of bills from former businessman Carlos Ahumada.

“The media are not giving it the importance it has. It is not the video of René Bejarano, which was broadcast nationally and internationally. This video, just on social networks.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments