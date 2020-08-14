Vacationers dump trash in addition to breaking quarantine and prohibition

CHUBURNA PUERTO, YUCATAN (August 13, 2020).- The environmental group Aventura Somos Leyenda made a citizen complaint, and documented the following information:

These people were caught on film on August 13 at 7 p.m. on the beach of Chuburná Puerto drinking can beers. The event began to be documented after members of Aventura Somos Leyenda witnessed how garbage was being thrown out of their car window.

After finishing four beers, the couple left the cans lying on the beach, which is a protected turtle nesting beach.

The event was reported to 9-1-1 and the garbage was collected with the appropriate hygiene measures since it could be contaminated with coronavirus.

These people also left cigarette butts, which couldn’t be collected as they were lost in the sand.

At the entrance of the Chuburna Puerto beach, there are signs that were installed a month ago, reminding the public to take care of the beach and respect the turtle nests.

The people of Yucatan must take into consideration that the beach is not a garbage dump and that if they decide to enter with drinks and food, they must clean after themselves, and take their garbage with them.

This is only one of the many cases that constantly occur on the beautiful beaches of Yucatan. In this case, one couple who spent not more than 20 minutes on the beach, left behind garbage that could take years to biodegrade.

Now, let’s imagine how much garbage could be generated on a regular weekend.

The couple left in a Nissan Kicks vehicle, with Yucatan license plate number ZBW 667 B.

