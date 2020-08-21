United States tourism falls 73% in Quintana Roo due to pandemic

Due to the pandemic, the United States market had a decrease of 73.78 compared to last year, but it was also the first to present “a slow but stable recovery,” said Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ), at a press conference held on Monday, August 17th, organized by the General Coordination of Communication of the state government.

The statistics for July 2020 report that 109,615 US citizens visited Quintana Roo, against the 417,980 who did so in that month of 2019; however, receiving more than 100,000 people in the midst of a health contingency such as the current one is remarkable, “especially if we consider that we are starting from scratch,” said Flota Ocampo.

From January to July of this year, Quintana Roo has received 1,074,815 visitors from the United States, which corresponds to 40 percent of the amount received in the same period last year, when 2,660,544 tourists arrived at the state.

The official explained that the Latin American and European markets suffered a drastic fall compared to 2019. That year, 12 percent of the tourists who came to Quintana Roo came from Latin America and 7.8 percent from Europe; after the pandemic, both segments reached barely one percent.

National tourism fell 57.43 percent, from 467,754 Mexican tourists in July 2019 to 199,118 in July 2020.

After the tourist reopening, in July and August, the number of domestic and international flights has grown, currently, there is a sustained growth”, mentioned Flota Ocampo and highlighted that on Sunday, August 16th, the Cancun International Airport reported 104 arrivals, 40 of them international.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments