Two teenagers drown in Cancun

Two teens found drowned in Cancun lagoon

The bodies were found on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Cancun, Quintana Roo. — Two teenagers drowned in a Cancun lagoon Friday afternoon. Reports say the pair entered the lagoon with neither knowing how to swim. When they dove in, they found themselves in deep water.

Witnesses called Emergency 911. Police responded to the 4:15 p.m. call that lead to Cancun firemen also attending the scene to retrieve the bodies. Elements of the fire department were successful in locating both young men.

The teens were reportedly both 17 years old. The accident happened in a lagoon behind a school in Cancun’s SM 530.

Source: RMN







