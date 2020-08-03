Two arrested for selling beer clandestinely in Motul, Yucatan

MOTUL, Yuc., August 2, 2020- Two people were arrested and 10 pallets of beer were seized in a police operation against the clandestine sale of alcohol carried out under the “Dry Law” that prevails in the State.
Around 4:00 pm, in the Villas Hacienda subdivision, the Motul municipal police found a person who was leaving a farm with beer that he bought clandestinely.
The officers arrested two people, the buyer, and the seller; they also seized alcoholic beverages.
Several police units arrived at the scene for the delimitation of responsibilities.
So far there is no official information about the legal situation of those arrested, which will be determined by the corresponding authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
