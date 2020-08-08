Tropical wave on track to approach the mid-Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure as it continues make its way across the Atlantic.

The weak system is expected to continue traveling in a westward motion toward the Caribbean Sea over the next several days. As of 8 a.m. EDT Friday, it was located several hundred miles off the west coast of Africa.

The odds of its formation into a tropical cyclone, which is a rotating storm system that could strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane, stood at 10% over the next 48 hours, according to the latest public advisory. It is during this time frame that conditions are most conducive for its development, the NHC said Friday.

Forecasters had also been watching a small area of stormy weather southwest of Bermuda, but it faded away Thursday afternoon.

The 2020 season is already off to a record-setting pace, having already produced nine named storms, including two hurricanes. The season so far is in line with the consensus of early forecasts, which said to expect a busy season.

———

Source: South Florida Sun Sentinel







Comments

comments