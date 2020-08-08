Tropical wave on track to approach the mid-Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure as it continues make its way across the Atlantic.
The weak system is expected to continue traveling in a westward motion toward the Caribbean Sea over the next several days. As of 8 a.m. EDT Friday, it was located several hundred miles off the west coast of Africa.
The odds of its formation into a tropical cyclone, which is a rotating storm system that could strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane, stood at 10% over the next 48 hours, according to the latest public advisory. It is during this time frame that conditions are most conducive for its development, the NHC said Friday.
Forecasters had also been watching a small area of stormy weather southwest of Bermuda, but it faded away Thursday afternoon.
The 2020 season is already off to a record-setting pace, having already produced nine named storms, including two hurricanes. The season so far is in line with the consensus of early forecasts, which said to expect a busy season.
———
Source: South Florida Sun Sentinel
Comments
more recommended stories
-
500 kilos of Marijuana confiscated by the Army in Mérida
The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena),.
-
Joaquín Díaz Mena tests positive for Covid-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Yucatecan politician Joaquín Díaz.
-
Cinema theaters to reopen on Wednesday, August 12th in Mexico City
Next Wednesday, August 12th, and after.
-
Covid-19 & The Vulnerabilities of the Meat Industry
If there is anything COVID-19 has.
-
Trump hosts press conference filled with falsehoods
Trump hosted a press conference at.
-
Inflation grows in Mexico
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/Excelsior) – During.
-
Canada hits back at U.S. with 2.69 billion dollar retaliatory tariffs.
Canada will tax everything from golf.
-
51,311 deaths caused by Covid-19 in Mexico
On Friday, August 7, Mexico registered.
-
Yucatan experts and local legislators ask for safe spaces for bicycles and road safety education in schools
“The bicycle should be the great.
-
“Friendly” black bear caught by Mexico wildlife officials in Nuevo León
The black bear (Ursus Americanus) that.
Leave a Comment