Tropical Depression 14 coming to The Yucatan Peninsula

The center of the Tropical Depression 14 was located at 0700 hours by a hurricane plane at 555Kms from the airport of Cozumel, Quintana Roo, 605Kms from the Airport of Cancun, Quintana Roo, the system maintains sustained winds of 55Km/h has it moves West-Northwest at 19Km/h.
Satellite images and information provided by the hurricane hunter plane report that the Tropical Depression has not changed in intensity during the last hours and has even lost convective activity near its center for the time being
FORECAST:
The most recent forecast is at 0600 hours and refers that the Tropical Depression would be intensifying to Tropical Storm during the course of today, maintaining a general displacement towards the Northwest, this trajectory implies that adverse weather conditions are expected in the North Coast of Quintana Roo during Saturday, August 22, it is not discarded that the Tropical Depression could reach the category of Hurricane within the planned scenario.
Today’s morning outlook implies that the center of this system would move inland between Tulum and Playa del Carmen, near Cozumel, Quintana Roo in the afternoon – night of Saturday, to later emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning in possibly near Rio Lagartos, Yucatan.
